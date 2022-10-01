Storage at dams above normal

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, September 30

With the official filling season of major reservoirs ending on September 30, the water level at crucial dams in the region is above normal this year even though no dam was able to fill up to its full capacity.

The combined storage available at two major reservoirs at Bhakra Dam and Pong Dam in Himachal Pradesh at present is six per cent above the past 10-year average, while in Punjab, the storage level is 23 per cent above the 10-year average.

At Bhakra on the Sutlej, the current storage this year is 85 per cent of its total capacity as compared to 68 per cent at this time last year and an average of 82 per cent over the past 10 years.

The water level recorded at Bhakra by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on September 29 was 509.64 metre against the maximum permissible level of 512.06 metre.

At Pong Dam on the Beas, the current storage is 88 per cent as compared to 55 per cent last year and 81 per cent over the past 10 years. The water level is 422.20 metre against the upper limit of 423.67 metre.

Thein Dam on the Ravi is filled up to 85 per cent of its capacity compared to just 44 per cent last year and the 10-year average of 70 per cent. The water level is 523.77 metre against the maximum limit of 527.91metre, according to CWC data.

According to officials, the dams were not filled up to their maximum level to create a buffer for any unforeseen weather events that may create a deluge of inflow. Such a situation happened three years ago when freak rains in Himachal Pradesh led to the water reaching the danger mark, warranting release of excess water that led to many areas downstream being inundated.

The five-month-long filing season for the dams, which depends on snow melt and rains, lasts from May 1 to September 30. With the monsoon commencing its retreat and dropping temperature in the mountains reducing snow melt, inflows into the reservoirs subside. The dams are critical for irrigation, flood control as well as hydro-power generation.