Storm causes damage to power infra, repairs on

Malerkotla, June 6

The district faced the wrath of a severe storm as strong dusty winds wreaked havoc across various parts of city and surrounding localities on Wednesday.

The force of the storm was so powerful that many trees were uprooted and sheds of industrial units and agricultural premises were flown away.

The extensive damage to electricity poles, wires and transformers resulted in power outages in many areas affecting civic amenities, including water supply.

Authorities at various offices of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) remained on toes restoring power supply to various areas. However, the total damage caused due to the storm was yet to be assessed.

Acknowledging that massive damage had been caused to the infrastructure of the power supply system, Executive Engineer Harwinder Singh Dhiman claimed that power supply to most of the localities had been restored during the night but some installations were yet to be repaired.

