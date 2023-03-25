Storm wreaks havoc in Fazilka

Our Correspondent

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, March 24

A storm, which hit border Bakainwala village in the evening today, wreaked havoc and injured nine persons. Dozens of houses collapsed. Roofs of several houses were blown off. Several trees, including kinnow orchards, were uprooted.

Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal visited the village. She said a large-scale destruction was witnessed at the village. She said nine persons were injured as roofs and walls of their houses fell on them.

The injured were taken to the local Civil Hospital. Sources said two of them were seriously injured and shifted to the Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Villagers said the storm hit the area panic gripped residents, who ran to take shelter. The Deputy Commissioner said a team had been constituted to assess the damage to crops and houses. She said compensation would be paid after the assessment. Fazilka MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna also visited the village.