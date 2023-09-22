 Strained ties: Canada safe haven for terrorists since 1980s : The Tribune India

The Indian flag is seen flying at the High Commission of India in Ottawa. AP/PTI



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

While Canada has blamed India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, who was shot dead in Surrey on June 18, several gangsters, smugglers and terrorists have been making a beeline for that country since late 1980s to escape law-enforcing agencies in India.

Canada figures among the top countries where at least six “most wanted gangster-turned-radicals” and 13 drug smugglers have been living for the past several years.

Tehal Singh Tut of Pragpur, Jalandhar, wanted in a terror case escaped to Canada in 1988-89. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in January 1995. He is said to be living in Ontario, Canada.

Another wanted terrorist Gurwant Singh, alias Gurpratap, alias Bath, of Bairo Nangal in Batala, belonging to the Dashmesh Regiment of Khalistan (DRK), moved to Canada in 1990. He was also declared a PO in 1995. His whereabouts in Canada are not known.

Four terrorists wanted in a number of killings and blasts and belonging to the International Sikh Youth Federation of the Lakhbir Singh Rode group also fled to Canada on fake passports. They include Malkiat Singh of Talwandi Nahar in Amritsar; Gurpreet Singh of Moga (now in Ontario, Canada); Gurjinder Singh of Naushehra Pannua in Tarn Taran (now in St Hamilton, Ontario) and Gurjit Singh of Qadian in Gurdaspur (now in Brampton).

Police officials said apart from them, there were several others who remained behind the scenes and operated from Canada. There were also sympathisers of the Khalistani movement who helped in logistics, meetings and funding. Last year, the Punjab Police issued a list of seven most-wanted gangsters who escaped from India to Canada on fake documents. They have been indulging in criminal and anti-India activities from that country. Of the seven gangsters, Sukha Duneke was killed in Winnipeg.

Other gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Arshdeep Dala, Charanjit Singh (alias Rinku Randhawa), Gurpinder Singh (alias Baba Dalla), Ramandeep Singh (alias Rama Judge) and Lakhbir Singh (alias Landa) are operating from Canada. They have been radicalised by Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh (alias Rinda), who, as per the police, is the mastermind of several killings, blasts and terror activities in Punjab.

Interestingly, the Canadian government has recognised Goldy Brar as a threat to peace in the country. The police there had declared him the most wanted gangster. Another 10 gangsters of the Punjab origin were also listed among the 25 most wanted gangsters. They did not have criminal record in Punjab.

Anxiety grips Punjabis

The suspension of visa services for Canadian nationals is set to create hurdles, uncertainty and anxiety among Punjabis, especially to members of the patriotic community of Sikhs. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD chief

Other nations must back India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has put the foreign policy of his country at stake. Other countries must join hands with India in its fight against terror. — Sunil Jakhar, state BJP president

Majority of Sikhs against Khalistan

A vast majority of our Canadian Sikh brothers and sisters do not support the Khalistan movement. Most of them may not publicly condemn it for several reasons. — Chandra Arya, Indian-origin Canadian MP

Tensions may impact 6 lakh students

Over six lakh Indian students are studying in Canada, many of them have also applied for permanent residency. The increased tension may lead to delay or complication in visa processing for such students. — Ravneet Bittu, Congress MP

