Stray dog injures infant in Faridkot

Faridkot, April 14

The fear of stray dogs is increasing in the district, but no solution is being found. A one-and-a-half-years-old child in Kotkapura town of Faridkot suffered serious injuries on his neck and back after a stray dog attacked him.

Sanjay, a resident of Valmiki Nagar of Kotkapura, said he and his wife work as daily-wage labourers. They have four children, three daughters and one son. Their son was playing near their house when a stray dog grabbed him by the neck and ran away. The boy was rescued from the clutches of the dog, but in the meantime, he had already been severely injured. He is under treatment at Civil Hospital, Faridkot.

Some days back, Arshdeep Singh, a sales manager in Kotkapura, was bitten and seriously injured by two stray dogs. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kotkapura for treatment, and his condition was stable now. In Prem Nagar, a woman was also bitten and injured by a stray dog.

Besides stray dogs, aggressive confrontations with pets are also becoming common occurrences in residential areas. A few days back, the police had registered a criminal case against three members of a family in New Harindera Nagar in Faridkot for negligent conduct of their dog as the animal bit their neighbour.

