Stray dogs spot hidden heroin packet

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 10

Peddlers’ plan was spoiled yesterday in Hanumangarh after a few stray dogs spotted drugs’ packet buried in the ground and dug it out.

The people in the vicinity informed the police, who reached the spot and recovered 45 grams heroin packed in the packet. The police today said a case had been registered against unknown suspects under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and probe initiated into the matter.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar