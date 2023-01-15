Streamline system of issuing vehicle fitness certificate: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 14

In a significant order liable to go a long way in accelerating the process of issuing vehicle fitness certificate, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Secretary, Department of Transport, to apprise the Bench regarding the streamlining of the system after looking into the matter.

Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill also made it clear that the government was required to ensure that the owners did not face difficulty in getting their vehicles inspected “on the same day they were brought to the workshop or on a day pursuant to the fixation of any dates/appointment for such inspection”.

Justice Gill also observed the duty of inspecting commercial vehicles in as many as 10 districts by one motor vehicle inspector could not be discharged efficiently “having regard to the number of commercial vehicles, which would be required to be inspected every month”.

The assertions came as Justice Gill granted anticipatory bail to Sangrur Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Ravinder Singh Gill and two others in a cheating and forgery case registered on August 18, 2022, under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Patiala Vigilance Bureau police station.

It was alleged that the vehicles were passed without physical inspection against the rules.

The RTA was at the helm of affairs, Justice Gill observed during the proceedings.

But it was undisputed that he was not supposed to physically inspect the vehicles and act on the basis of the reports/files put up to him digitally through a software after the completion of all formalities by the subordinates.

The petitioners were represented by senior advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu, along with counsel Ishan Gupta, Pratham Sethi, Preetinder Singh Ahluwalia, Harkirat Singh Randhawa, Sapan Dhir and Tarunveer Vashisth.

An owner is required to get a fitness certificate revalidated after its expiry and cannot ply the vehicle in the absence of a physical inspection.

Justice Gill asserted it went without saying the owners of commercial vehicles, many of which would be financed, could not afford to keep the automobile off the road as it would entail losses.

Justice Gill added some kind of system was stated to have been put in place to enable vehicle owners to apply online for fitness certificate.

But apparently provision for fixing or choosing date in advance for physical inspection was not there.

“In the absence of any such system, the number of vehicle owners who would be turning up for vehicle inspection cannot be regulated. The procedure needs to be streamlined and to be made efficient, easier and user-friendly. The easier the system is made, lesser the chances of corruption and exploitation by touts,” Justice Gill added.

Ensure owners don’t face difficulty