'Strengthen milling industry'

Chandigarh: The Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India urged the Punjab Government to strengthen the milling industry. In a meeting held here on Friday, Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Lal Chand Kataruchuk were urged to address the concerns of the millers. The association demanded that harassment by truck unions be stopped. TNS

Protest held over Manipur

Muktsar: The Communist Party of India and Punjab Istri Sabha on Friday lodged a protest against the Manipur violence and burnt the effigy of the Centre and the Manipur Government in Malout town. They also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. TNS

IAD chief’s selection opposed

Amritsar: Members of the Istri Akali Dal (IAD) from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts on Friday appealed to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal to review the recent appointment of IAD president. SAD had recently appointed Punjab Anganwadi Workers’ Union president Hargobind Kaur as the IAD president. TNS

Offer to repair Iraq shrine

Amritsar: The SGPC has taken note of the deteriorating condition of the gurdwara associated with Guru Nanak Dev in Iraq. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Garewal said: “We will approach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to obtain permission from the Iraq government and enable us to repair the damaged portion of the shrine.” TNS

‘Dharmi faujis’ submit memo

Amritsar: A group of ‘dharmi faujis’, the ex-servicemen who had abandoned their barracks after the Operation Bluestar in 1984, on Friday approached Akal Takht and the SGPC seeking permission to let them launch a satellite channel to telecast Gurbani from the Golden Temple. They submitted a memorandum at the Akal Takht secretariat.

