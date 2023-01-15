Strengthen SAD, Sukhbir Badal to public at Maghi Mela

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 14

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal appealed to the public to strengthen Akali Dal at a conference of the SAD-BSP alliance during the Maghi Mela here today.

This was the first political rally of the alliance after losing the Assembly poll last year. The alliance has just four MLAs.

During his nearly 30-minute speech, Sukhbir’s focus mainly remained on the issues concerning the Sikh community and Punjab. He criticised AAP, the Congress and the BJP. He said the BJP was instigating the Punjabis to fight with each other.

Sukhbir said, “The party is your family and your home. This is not my property or yours. This is the property of all. If we will start following those who are the traitors of the Sikh community and backstabbers, we will weaken our mother party. And once we lose our voice, these people will again attack and ruin us,” said Sukhbir.

Sukhbir said he had warned the Punjabis just before the state elections, but people voted for AAP. “The voters of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh have proved wiser than us as they did not elect AAP. In just a span of nine months, the state is suffering from three main issues — law and order, power crisis and increasing debt.

“The government has failed to maintain law and order and no one is feeling safe and the industry is moving out. Further, the power crisis is increasing day by day. We had, however, made the state power surplus. The state’s debt has increased Rs 30,000 crore in just eight months of the AAP rule,” said Sukhbir.

He termed Baljit Singh Daduwal an RSS agent and appealed to the public to save the SGPC, saying that the anti-Panthic forces were now trying to control the parliament of the Sikhs. He also lambasted Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his purported remarks on wearing turban in a video gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Insaaf Team Punjab held a public gathering, demanding a Bill on poppy cultivation.

Apart from that, the Congress did not hold any political programme here and no senior leader turned up to pay obeisance at any gurdwara here.

Meanwhile, CM’s mother Harpal Kaur, sister Manpreet Kaur, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Cabinet ministers Dr Baljit Kaur, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Chetan Singh Jouramajra paid obeisance at the historic gurdwara here.