Strengthen Sutlej embankments before rains, Moga DC appeals to Ludhiana counterpart

Faridkot, June 19

Before the onset of monsoon, district administration in Moga has approached their counterpart in Ludhiana for the strengthening of embankments of Sutlej river to ensure that there is no repetition of flood like the one experienced by the district last year.

About 300,000 cusecs of water flowed into the Sutlej within the Moga district limits during the last monsoon season, inundating many villages and water entering the city.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh on Wednesday inspected the dhussi embankment of the Sutlej in the district. During this inspection, the area from Kamalke to Bahadarke village was inspected. Some areas of Ludhiana district were also inspected and it was found that the embankment area in Ludhiana is very low.

Moga Deputy Commissioner informed his Ludhiana counterpart about this and appealed that the embankment be raised before the flood season. Continuous contact is being maintained with the adjoining district of Jalandhar to ensure the river path remains clear, DC Kulwant Singh said.

He said that strengthening the embankments of the Sutlej in Moga district would eliminate the threat of flooding in this area. However, it has been observed that the embankments of the river coming from the Siddhwan Bet (Ludhiana district) side are low and need to be raised immediately. If these embankments break, the water can reach the Moga city. Therefore, continuous contact is being maintained with the Ludhiana district administration, said the DC.

The DC said the construction of the embankment between the villages of Kamalke and Sherpur Taiba, and the Giddarpindi embankment between Bhaini and Sanghera villages, is being carried out. The tenders for both these embankments have been floated and work will start soon. The cleaning work of four drains in the district has been completed, while work on two drains is ongoing.

