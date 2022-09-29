Strive for improving system, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann urges youth

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur/Sangrur, Sept 28

Exhorting the youth of the state to follow the ideals of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and contribute their might to the progress of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said people must make efforts to realise the dreams of the brave martyrs.

The CM said, “It is high time that we all work in tandem to restore the pristine glory of the state. Shaheed Bhagat Singh was not only an individual, but an institution in himself, and we must follow in his footsteps for the progress of the state and the country.”

Reiterating that the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his comrades would continue to inspire the youth to serve the country, the CM said apart from emancipating the country from foreign clutches, the martyr had also envisioned a corruption and poverty-free India.

However, the country was still facing these problems even seven decades after the Independence, he added.

On the occasion, the CM also announced that Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University would be upgraded. He said new courses would be introduced in the university so that more job avenues could be opened. Mann said this would prove to be a boon for the youth of the border district.

Earlier, after landing at the helipad at the Police Lines here, the CM reached the National Martyrs Memorial, Hussainiwala, where he paid floral tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, MLAs Ranbir Singh Bhullar, Rajnish Dahiya, Naresh Kataria, Jagdeep Goldy, Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Narinder Pal Sawna, Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Amrit Singh and SSP Surinder Lamba were also present.

Meanwhile, attending a function at Gharachon village of Sangrur district, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said there was a need to improve the system.

Presiding over “Ik Sham Shaheeda De Naam” function, he said, “We all should follow martyr Bhagat Singh.”

The CM said, “Like our martyrs, we all should make efforts to bring improvement in our system.”

“Fed up with the system, youngsters are going abroad. But we will bring improvement in the system,” added the Chief Minister.