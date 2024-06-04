Strongroom norms being breached, says Faridkot candidate Sarabjit Singh Khalsa

Faridkot, June 3
A day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, Gursewak Singh Jawaharke, the official election agent of independent candidate Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, alleged violation of strongroom norms with the delayed arrival of the electronic voting machines (EVM) from Gidderbaha Assembly segment of the Faridkot parliamentary constituency.
EVM shifted to strongroom 11 hr late
In a complaint to the CEC, Faridkot Independent candidate Sarabjit Singh Khalsa’s official polling agent Gursewak Singh Jawaharke alleged that the EVM from Gidderbaha were shifted to the designated strongroom in Faridkot after a delay of about 11 hours.
In a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Jawaharke alleged that the EVM from Gidderbaha were shifted to the designated strongroom in Faridkot with a delay of about 11 hours.
However, District Returning Officer Vineet Kumar claimed there was no violation or wrong in the delayed arrival of the EVM.
The polling staff and Assistant Returning Officer in Gidderbaha just want to be fully assured with the double checking of all papers and procedures, entailing the EVM, so it take some extra hours in reaching of the EVM at Faridkot. Some persons are levelling unwarranted allegations, he said.
We have full video recording of voting, packing, transportation and arrival of the EVM from all five Assembly segments at designated strongroom in Faridkot. Besides, web cameras have been installed at the strongroom and at the counting centre to ensure continuous monitoring, said the ARO.
Demanding the authorities to show them the video recording of the dispatch and transportation of the EVM, Jawaharke said the delayed arrival of the EVM raise many doubts which need to be dispelled by the authorities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA marches ahead of INDIA bloc in early trends
Trends: NDA 303; INDIA 210; Others 30
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh