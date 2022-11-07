Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

Chandigarh, November 6

With stubble-burning again emerging as a major issue, experts say stubble management is a treasure trove that farmers can unlock with the help from all stakeholders as it has the potential for sound income. The issue was discussed at one of the Kisan Ghosthee titled “Preventive stubble burning — Prali, kisan ki mitra ya dushman, chaliye janiye” at CII Agro Tech India 2022.

Opening the Kisan Goshthee and setting the context, Vinod Pandey, Adviser, PTC India Financial Services, said: “Today, we are discussing how to stop stubble-burning and how to reduce the spread of pollution to Delhi and nearby cities. The thing to remember is that there are only benefits to stubble management.”

Ramesh Chauhan, head, Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) for agri-implements in Fatehabad and a progressive farmer, said the farmers must ensure that they don’t take up the CHC only to avail the subsidy. Sharing his experience, he said: “Before 2017, I was only making ends meet; now, I am on the road to prosperity. We don’t have stubble to spare for industry, as it is in such a huge demand. We are making Rs 100 per quintal of stubble, and I employ 70 persons. There are 12 villages under me, and not a single farmer has burnt stubble.”

Jagdish Singh, Joint Director Agriculture (engineering wing), Punjab, said the farmers alone should not to be blamed for stubble-burning. He emphasised the need for all stakeholders to amplify the message that not only the crop, but the stubble is also a treasure. He urged that there was considerable wealth in stubble management and that farmers must look at adopting new methods to manage it. — TNS

