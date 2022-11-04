Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 4

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo on Thursday highlighted how paddy stubble- burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi.

He also highlighted negligence on part of the Punjab government.

In a tweet, he said stubble is being burnt in Patiala leading to pollution that is affecting the people in Delhi. He said children there were unable to go to school.

Kanoongo said that following the dangerous levels the AQI had reached in the national capital, the NCPCR had issued a notice to the Delhi government. He said the current situation was because of the lapses on the part of the Punjab government.