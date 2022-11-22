Stubble-burning incidents rise in Bathinda district

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, November 21

Though the state government and the Agriculture Department are taking steps to spread awareness about the ill-effects of stubble-burning, Bathinda district has witnessed more incidents of crop residue burning this season as compared to the last year.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has identified 4,550 cases of paddy stubble-burning in Bathinda district so far as compared to 4,481 incidents reported last year.

The PPCB data clearly indicates that notwithstanding the state government’s tall claims about measures taken for the management of paddy stubble, farmers continue to burn their crop residue with impunity in the district.

These incidents of stubble-burning have been captured by the visible infrared imaging radiometer suite in the satellite image taken by the PPCB. These are based on the longitude and latitude measurements.

The PPCB takes the help of satellite imaging for the identification of sites where stubble is set on fire. After getting images of stubble- burning through the remote sensing technique, a team is sent to the spot to ascertain the area on which stubble has been set on fire.

Despite witnessing an increase in cases of stubble-burning, action is yet to be taken against any farmer for setting their crop residue ablaze in his fields. Except issuing challans, no case has been registered against any farmer in the district so far.

Farmers say they acknowledge the adverse effects of burning crop residue but have no alternative even as environmentalists demand a strict ban on it.

Sources said there were numerous solutions and alternatives available for farmers, who can refrain themselves from setting paddy stubble on fire, but these have failed to gain mass acceptance.

Burning of stubble also leads to rise in air pollution and numerous ailments associated with the respiratory tract. The number of patients complaining of such ailments is on the rise at various hospitals in and around the city. According to agriculture experts, stubble-burning is causing multiple problems that includes adverse affect on the soil health.

