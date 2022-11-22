 Stubble-burning incidents rise in Bathinda district : The Tribune India

Stubble-burning incidents rise in Bathinda district

Stubble-burning incidents rise in Bathinda district

A farmer burns paddy stubble at a field in a village near Sangrur bypass. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar



Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, November 21

Though the state government and the Agriculture Department are taking steps to spread awareness about the ill-effects of stubble-burning, Bathinda district has witnessed more incidents of crop residue burning this season as compared to the last year.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has identified 4,550 cases of paddy stubble-burning in Bathinda district so far as compared to 4,481 incidents reported last year.

The PPCB data clearly indicates that notwithstanding the state government’s tall claims about measures taken for the management of paddy stubble, farmers continue to burn their crop residue with impunity in the district.

These incidents of stubble-burning have been captured by the visible infrared imaging radiometer suite in the satellite image taken by the PPCB. These are based on the longitude and latitude measurements.

The PPCB takes the help of satellite imaging for the identification of sites where stubble is set on fire. After getting images of stubble- burning through the remote sensing technique, a team is sent to the spot to ascertain the area on which stubble has been set on fire.

Despite witnessing an increase in cases of stubble-burning, action is yet to be taken against any farmer for setting their crop residue ablaze in his fields. Except issuing challans, no case has been registered against any farmer in the district so far.

Farmers say they acknowledge the adverse effects of burning crop residue but have no alternative even as environmentalists demand a strict ban on it.

Sources said there were numerous solutions and alternatives available for farmers, who can refrain themselves from setting paddy stubble on fire, but these have failed to gain mass acceptance.

Burning of stubble also leads to rise in air pollution and numerous ailments associated with the respiratory tract. The number of patients complaining of such ailments is on the rise at various hospitals in and around the city. According to agriculture experts, stubble-burning is causing multiple problems that includes adverse affect on the soil health.

Satellite helps find sites

The PPCB takes the help of satellite imaging for the identification of sites where stubble is set on fire. After getting images of stubble-burning through the remote sensing technique, a team is sent to the spot to ascertain the area on which stubble has been set on fire.

#Agriculture #Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

2
Delhi

Police questioning man who helped Shraddha's live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala to reach Delhi after murder

3
Entertainment

Watch: Nigerian singer Burna Boy meets Sidhu Moosewala’s parents in UK; presents this special gift to them

4
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

5
Ludhiana

Wool worth lakhs gutted as fire breaks out at Ludhiana factory

6
World

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns of recession, advises people to avoid expensive purchases

7
Punjab

NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit alias ‘Khanpuria’; carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh

8
Delhi

Social media celebrity 'Rowdy Bhati' dies in car crash in Greater Noida

9
World

162 dead as strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia's Java

10
Nation

Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror outfit; bomb-making materials found from his house

Don't Miss

View All
Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Top News

‘Enormous tragedy’, Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

'Enormous tragedy', Supreme Court asks Gujarat High Court to monitor Morbi probe periodically

Asks HC to ensure proper probe, fix accountability and award...

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Budget should focus on jobs, says India Inc

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold meeting with state FMs on Friday

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with ‘kid gloves’

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab: Treating illicit liquor issue with 'kid gloves'

No efforts to reach real culprits: SC

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Were opened with Central funding a decade ago | State was re...

Criminal Nexus: National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

Criminal Nexus: NGT slaps Rs 18.7-crore fine for illegal mining in Yamunanagar

3 leaseholders accused of diverting flow of Yamuna


Cities

View All

Free eye check-up camp organised near Rayya

Temp dips, but poultry sales unchanged

Khalsa College Student clears NET

Tarn Taran: Woman poisoned, in-laws booked

Amritsar: Cop booked for celebratory firing

Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda: Employees demand regularisation of jobs

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Indefinite protest of SKM in Punjab enters Day 6

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

11 of 75 had reacted ‘adversely’ to Propofol made by HP firm, ‘six’ died

PGI deaths: 11 of 75 had reacted 'adversely' to Propofol made by Himachal firm, 'six' died

Chandigarh set for 5G service rollout by New Year

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Panchkula club sealed for serving liquor sans permit

Terror funding case: Panjab University student sent to judicial custody

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

Manish Sisodia launches campaign for MCD poll

BJP releases 'sting video' showing AAP 'selling' ticket, Kejri's party terms it fake

Satyendar Jain moves court, seeks raw fruits, veggies in jail

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licenses, 438 issued show cause notices

Jalandhar cloth merchant murder: 3 arrested from UP’s Bahraich

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch from Kapurthala Chowk to HMV College

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Major fire breaks out at yarn factory

Rs 8.5 cr to be spent on modern fire equipment: Nijjar

Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Finally, work on Halwara int’l airport resumes after 8 months

District Ludhiana sees no fresh Covid case

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

Two arrested for gun posts on social media

No relief from dengue, dist sees 21 fresh cases

Patiala girl bags 1st place in state-level painting contest

Punjab's drive to recruit specialist doctors gets poor response

8-wkt victory for MAC team