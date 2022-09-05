Student collapses at 'Punjab Khed Mela', dies later

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 4

Navnish Singh, a Class XII student of Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Doraha, collapsed after participating in the 800-m race at the block-level Punjab Khed Mela at Ghaloti village yesterday. He breathed his last at DMC Hospital last night.

He had secured 3rd position in the competition. Complaining of giddiness and sickness, the boy sat down and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital at Rara Sahib where his pulse and blood pressure was found to be too low. After treatment, they normalised, but he could not regain consciousness. He was on oxygen support throughout.

Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar said Navnish had been provided medical care immediately. “At 5 pm, he was shifted to the DMCH. The child died due to hypoglycemia and dehydration, which led to a cardiac arrest and ultimately kidney failure,” the SDM said.