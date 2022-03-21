Student dies in freak accident

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: A Jammu and Kashmir resident studying at RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh, died in a freak accident while playing volleyball on the campus. The deceased has been identified as Faisal, a resident of Rajouri, in J&K. While smashing the ball over the net, Faisal collided with the pole and fell down. Sirhind SHO Mohammad Jameel said parents of the deceased have been informed about the incident. OC

Man killed in road accident

Abohar: A motorcyclist was killed while two pillion riders were injured after a mini-truck hit them near Kundal village on Abohar-Muktsar Road on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Swaran Singh (42), who was heading back to Rattatibba village, along with Chhinder Singh and Kala Singh. The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital. OC

Woman dies by suicide

Abohar: A woman allegedly ended her life in Bazidpur Bhoma village in Abohar. The deceased has been identified as Sukhpal Kaur (37). She was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan inside her in-law’s house today. Cops informed her parents and would initiate further action. The deceased is survived by three children and husband. OC

Youth consumes poison

Abohar: A resident of Seed Farm village who had reportedly consumed poison last week died last night. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Pal (25). Relatives of the deceased said he had consumed poison on March 14 and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in a semi-conscious condition from where doctors referred him to Bikaner where he died last night.