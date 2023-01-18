Student dies of 'drug overdose'

Tarn Taran, January 17
A 15-year-old boy of Allowal village under the jurisdiction of the Verowal police station allegedly died of a drug overdoze on Monday.
The deceased was the only child of his parents. The boy’s mother said he had gone to the village on his motorcycle to arrange labour for work. She said she was informed by his son’s friend, who was accompanying him, that a motorcycle-borne unknown person handed over an intoxicant injection to the victim, who injected it.
After that his condition worsened. He was taken to a hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him dead.
The victim was a student of Class X. Arun Sharma, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said a case under Section 304 of the IPC was registered by the Verowal police against the unidentified person on Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president