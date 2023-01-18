Student dies of 'drug overdose'

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 17

A 15-year-old boy of Allowal village under the jurisdiction of the Verowal police station allegedly died of a drug overdoze on Monday.

The deceased was the only child of his parents. The boy’s mother said he had gone to the village on his motorcycle to arrange labour for work. She said she was informed by his son’s friend, who was accompanying him, that a motorcycle-borne unknown person handed over an intoxicant injection to the victim, who injected it.

After that his condition worsened. He was taken to a hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him dead.

The victim was a student of Class X. Arun Sharma, DSP, Goindwal Sahib, said a case under Section 304 of the IPC was registered by the Verowal police against the unidentified person on Tuesday.

