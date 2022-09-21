Student killed in accident

Nangal: A 19-year-old student of Shivalik College was killed while two others suffered grievous injuries in a road accident on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Arshdeep Singh of Nangli village. Rajat of Darroli village and Shivangi of Palasi village were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh. Nangal SHO Danish Veer Singh said the tanker driver fled the spot after hitting both two-wheelers. TNS
Girl dies as car rams into tree
Muktsar: A girl lost her life, while three other car occupants were injured after their vehicle rammed into a tree near Bidowali village in Lambi on Tuesday. Sources said the occupants were heading towards Gidderbaha. The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur of Samagh village. The injured were admitted to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital. TNS
Heroin worth Rs 53 cr seized
Abohar: The police have arrested Om Prakash Bawri of Chak 5 RWM village and seized 1,420 gm of heroin from him (worth Rs 53 crore in the international market). SP Ajay Singh said Bawri acted as a middleman between Pakistani handlers and Indian smugglers. The SP said a drone was used to drop the heroin at Chak 4-FC village. OC
Peddler held with 2-gm heroin
Muktsar: The anti-drug committee of Roranwali village in Lambi nabbed a man with 2 gm of heroin and handed him over to the police. The accused has been identified as Sultan Singh. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS
Fraudster held from Mumbai
Muktsar: The police have arrested a person for allegedly duping a Malout resident of Rs 22,500 by introducing himself as a husband of Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur over the phone on September 3. The accused Bhalinderpal Singh was arrested from Mumbai.
