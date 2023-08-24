Pathankot students come forward with ration kits flood-affected villagers

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, August 23

Students of Pathankot-based Caledonian International School made liberal contributions for the flood-affected villagers of Gurdaspur district.

A few days ago, when the deluge had just started to devastate the countryside, the principal made a fervent appeal in the morning assembly. The next day donations started pouring in the form of flour, rice, bakery products and medicines. The school donated an equal amount of ration stocks.

The contributions ranged from a packet of biscuits to Rs 10,000 worth of ration.

The ration kits were handed over today to the DC at the relief centre set up at a government school in Puranashala.

The management said it had nine school buses and it was ready to push them into the rescue exercise the moment the administration asked them to do so.

