Students perform plays to raise voter awareness

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 13

The administration claimed to have roped in organisers of educational institutes for sensitising eligible voters about significance of casting vote without any coercion, bias or influence on caste and creed basis, by organising ‘nukad nataks’ (street plays) at public places ahead of polling on June 1.

Assistant Returning Officers Gurmit Kumar Bansal and Aparna MB have been advised to supervise the SVEEP activity being held under guidance of District SVEEP Officer, Malerkotla.

Public dealing government offices, banks, bus stops, railway stations, brick kilns and slums, were identified among venues where performances yielded desired results as several voters had made inquiries about the polling after the conclusion of the plays.

Referring to information received from the District SVEEP Nodal Officer, District Election Officer Pallavi said authorities at MGMN Senior Secondary School Ahmedgarh, Government Senior Secondary School for Boys Malerkotla, DAV Public School Malerkotla and Sohrab Public Senior Secondary School Malerkotla had prepared teams of students for presenting plays, poems and skits highlighting significance of use of right to vote for preserving the sanctity of democracy of a nation.

‘Votan layi viah da din badleya’, ‘Ideal use of right to vote and electing able candidate’ and ‘Not to forget voting, my promise’, were appreciated by all.

