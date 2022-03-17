Students protest against Desh Bhagat varsity

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 16

Hundreds of GNM and BSC Nursing students of Desh Bhagat University in Mandi Gobindgarh today blocked the main road outside the university. The protesters said they were given GNM and BSC degrees on behalf of Sardar Lal Singh College instead of Desh Bhagat University.

Shari, a student, said she took admission at the university after paying hefty fee, but the university admitted 187 students in BSC Nursing and 300 in GNM against the sanctioned 60 seats each and was now giving them degrees on the behalf of Sardar Lal Singh College. —