Students protest outside Canadian consulate, demand refund

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 10

Members of the Indian-Montreal Youth Students Organisation today protested outside the Canadian consulate and demanded refund from three Montreal-based Colleges, which were shut abruptly.

The institutes include Collège de comptabilité et de secrétariat du Québec (CCSQ), College de I’Estrie (CDE) and M College, owned by the Mastantuono family. The family had filed for the creditor protection. The agitating students raised slogans against the Canadian Government and sought immediate refund.

‘Youth being sent abroad as donkeys’ Former Union Minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia said he had written to PM Narendra Modi for action against agents duping hundreds of youngsters

“I beg Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure refund to students,” said the former minister

Despite the Assembly elections, no party was talking about how students were being fleeced, he lamented

“Ground reality is that Punjab girls are being sold to Sheikhs and youngsters are being sent abroad as ‘donkeys’ by illegal migrants,” he alleged

Husan Bawa, a student, said, “Soon after learning about the status of these colleges, we requested refund. As per rules, refund process should be initiated within 45 days. These colleges kept us in dark all this while.”

M College and CDE College were among 10 private colleges investigated for their doubtful recruitment practices. The process had put a hold on the processing of Quebec Acceptance Certificates (CAQ), a document international students have to obtain for their study permit.

Another student, Simranpreet Kaur, said, “This all started last year. Students asked for refunds. The college authorities and even the agents kept us in dark. The college asked students to carry on with online classes.”

Lovepreet Singh, another student, said, “In 2014, members of the Mastantuono family were arrested by Quebec’s permanent anti-corruption unit (UPAC) for an alleged set of the Lester B Pearson School Board. The students have paid nearly Rs 10 lakh each for their admissions and other permits.”

Meanwhile, the protesting students met Canadian consulate officials in Chandigarh today.

“The officials ensured us of a solution within a week. If things don’t work out, we will organise a huge protest in Ludhiana on February 23,” said Simranpreet, a student.