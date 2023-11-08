Students stage protest at Patiala’s Punjabi University, demand action against professor

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 8

A group of students staged a protest outside Punjabi University here on Wednesday, demanding action against Prof Surjit Singh, holding him responsible for the recent death of student Jashandeep Kaur.

The students staged a sit-in protest blocking the entry of staff and students to the university.

Demanding the cancellation of the FIR against the students booked for attacking Prof Surjit, the protesting students have formed the Jashandeep Kaur Insaaf Morcha.

Dean Student Welfare Harvinder Kaur, along with other staff members, intervened following which the dharna was lifted.

Meanwhile, another faction of students allegedly supporting Prof Surjit, are staging a chain hunger strike outside the office of Vice Chancellor Arvind, demanding improved safety measures and swift action against the perpetrators of the recent violent incidents on the campus.

Backed by Punjabi University Students Association, the students sought to create a safe environment for both students and staff. The campaign has garnered support from the university’s 1,971 students, who called for the formation of an investigation committee to identify the offenders involved in the recent acts of violence and to propose measures to enhance safety on the campus.

The case

Jashandeep Kaur, a first-year student of the five-year integrated course in Punjabi, died on the night of September 13 at her house at Chauke village in Bathinda district. The death led to outrage among students and triggered an angry protest on the campus.

Subsequently, the university removed Prof Surjit from the post of coordinator of the five-year Punjabi integrated course. The university also ordered a probe against him after receiving complaints for allegedly mentally harassing the girl.

Prof Surjit was also assaulted while he was returning after meeting the vice chancellor.

Three students and 10 unidentified people were booked in this connection.

A two-member inquiry committee headed by retired district sessions judge Jaswinder Singh, however, absolved Prof Surjit of any role in the girl’s death, saying, “There is no proof to support the allegations that mental harassment led to the death of the girl.” It said the girl died of chronic illness.

The committee found the conduct of Prof Surjit below professional standards. The university issued him a departmental chargesheet and gave him 15 days to file a reply. The professor has filed the reply.

