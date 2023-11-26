Students to mark online attendance from December 15 in Punjab

Chandigarh, November 25
School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday instructed officials concerned to start online attendance system for students of government schools from December 15.
While issuing an order in this regard to the officials, the minister said all necessary requirements regarding online attendance should be in place by December 12.
He added that information regarding absentee students would be sent to their parents every day via SMS.
The Education Minister said the state government had been making constant efforts to equip government schools of the state with top-notch facilities and ultramodern service tools.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’