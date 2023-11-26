Students to mark online attendance from December 15 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday instructed officials concerned to start online attendance system for students of government schools from December 15.

While issuing an order in this regard to the officials, the minister said all necessary requirements regarding online attendance should be in place by December 12.

He added that information regarding absentee students would be sent to their parents every day via SMS.

The Education Minister said the state government had been making constant efforts to equip government schools of the state with top-notch facilities and ultramodern service tools.

