Sub-canals breached after rain in Abohar

Abohar, May 18
After heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Wednesday night, breaches occurred in three canals in Abohar, inundating hundreds of acres of land and damaging crops.
Due to the storm, trees fell into the Kandhwala-Kikkarkhera and Malukpura sub-canals, raising the water level and causing breaches.
About a 30-foot wide breach occurred in the Kandhwala-Kikkarkhera sub-canal, washing away cotton crop. Farmers said over a month ago, the canal was inaugurated after repairs, but again a breach occurred into it on Wednesday night.
Due to a 25-foot breach in the Malukpura sub-canal near Dhani Naiyan Wali, several farms were submerged, affecting the cotton crop and vegetables sown a few days back. The sub-canal passing near Tajapatti village, started flowing near the danger mark after trees fell into it due to the thunderstorm. At Dodewala village, crops and orchards of many farmers have been badly damaged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...