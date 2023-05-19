Sub-canals breached after rain in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 18

After heavy rainfall and thunderstorm on Wednesday night, breaches occurred in three canals in Abohar, inundating hundreds of acres of land and damaging crops.

Due to the storm, trees fell into the Kandhwala-Kikkarkhera and Malukpura sub-canals, raising the water level and causing breaches.

About a 30-foot wide breach occurred in the Kandhwala-Kikkarkhera sub-canal, washing away cotton crop. Farmers said over a month ago, the canal was inaugurated after repairs, but again a breach occurred into it on Wednesday night.

Due to a 25-foot breach in the Malukpura sub-canal near Dhani Naiyan Wali, several farms were submerged, affecting the cotton crop and vegetables sown a few days back. The sub-canal passing near Tajapatti village, started flowing near the danger mark after trees fell into it due to the thunderstorm. At Dodewala village, crops and orchards of many farmers have been badly damaged.