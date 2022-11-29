Subdivision complex to come up at Dirba soon

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 28

Dirba tehsil complex caters to 34 villages, but it’s without basic facilities. One can find stray cattle, dogs and snakes in the complex as it has no outer wall.

The announcement that the Punjab Government has sanctioned Rs 16.06 crore for the construction of modern subdivision complex here has come as relief for lakhs of residents of nearby villages.

Local MLA and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the construction of the new building would be completed as soon as possible.

The present complex was constructed around 22 years ago, but till date, it had no basic facilities. The complex has the offices of tehsildar, naib tehsildar, patwaris and two kanungos, Dirba Sewa Kendra and a Fard Kendra.

Area residents said since complex had no outer wall, stray cattle, dogs and even snakes could be frequently seen here. They said their repeated requests for an outer wall of the complex had fallen on deaf ears.

“We have heard that the CM has sanctioned required funds for the construction of the new complex. We hope that residents will get required facilities at the new complex,” said Vinod Kumar, a local resident.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “New complex will have all offices, including that of the SDM, the DSP and others.

#Sangrur