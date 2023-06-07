Submit action taken report by June 12, NCSC asks govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued the third notice to government officials over allegations of sexual misconduct against minister Lal Chand Kataruchak after the state government had failed to submit action taken report to the commission.

In the notice, the NCSC directed the Chief Secretary, the DGP and the DIG, Border Range, Amritsar, to record the statement of the victim through video-conferencing or in person in Delhi, provide him security and submit the report by June 12.

The commission, headed by chairman Vijay Sampla, issued a notice to government officials on May 5, asking them to submit immediate action taken report and provide security to the victim, who was receiving threat calls from the minister.

Following the notice, the state government on May 8 constituted a three-member SIT to probe the matter but no report was submitted before the commission.

Subsequently, the NCSC on May 25 issued the second notice to the government. Citing threats of life to the victim, the NCSC had asked the officials and the police to act and submit report by June 1.

Sampla said, “Despite repeated notices, no solid action has been taken by the government. This shows its lackadaisical approach towards proving justice to the SC resident.”

