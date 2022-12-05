Submit details of MS/MD admissions, NMC tells colleges

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 4

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges to submit the details of students admitted in postgraduate (MD/MS) courses for the current academic year 2022-2023. Non receipt of the information within the stipulated time will reflect on the recommendation to be made by the NMC for grant of permission/recognition to the colleges for the current and subsequent academic years, reads the NMC letter to the colleges.

A source in the NMC said the orders were issued to ensure fairness and transparency in admissions. The colleges have been asked to provide the course name, sanctioned intake capacity, date of admission and name of the student along with the registration number with state medical council. Details of the category, gender, percentile score in NEET-PG-exam and all-India and state rank of students have also been sought.

Colleges also have to give the name of the teacher under whom the student was admitted. The onus of furnishing authentic information is upon the college concerned and in case of furnishing of any wrong or incorrect information, it shall be open to NMC to initiate action as permissible by law. This information is to be provided within two weeks of the last date of the admissions, which was December 2.

