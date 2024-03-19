Submit report on jail clash, PSHRC asks ADGP

Gurdaspur, March 18
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the clashes that took place in the Gurdaspur Central Jail on March 14 and has asked the ADGP (Jails) to submit a report at least a week before the next date of hearing scheduled on May 23.
The Commission comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and member Justice Nirmaljit Kaur passed this order today.
Gurdaspur DC Himanshu Aggarwal has ordered a magisterial inquiry, which is being conducted by the SDM.
