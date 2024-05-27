Submit SOP on security or be present, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Punjab DGP

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Punjab Director-General of Police to join court proceedings through videoconferencing on Tuesday, in case fresh draft of standard operational procedure for granting security to individuals is not submitted.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, Justice Harkesh Manuja observed that a status report, along with draft SOP, was filed on the State’s behalf on May 16. The SOP submitted by Punjab was deliberated upon on May 21 with the State counsel. The matter was adjourned to May 23, when time was sought to apprise the court about the steps being taken in pursuance to the deliberations and the previous order.

Justice Manuja asserted the counsel representing the State had not been able to address the concerns reflected during the hearing of May 21 and the position remained the same. “In view of aforesaid, the Director-General of Police, Punjab is mostly humbly requested to join the proceedings through videoconferencing on the date fixed so that he can be apprised of the proceedings…However, it is made clear that in case the order dated May 21 is complied with and a fresh draft SOP is submitted on the date fixed, the joining of proceedings by the officer would not be necessary”.

Justice Manuja had initially made it clear that deploying police officials for safety purposes might protect individuals, but simultaneously affected the overall law and order situation. The observation came as the Bench asked the Director-General of Police to elaborate upon the number of individuals, including VIPs and VVIPs, assigned security.

“It becomes imperative for this Court to examine the basis on which security has been provided to the individuals,” Justice Manuja asserted during the hearing of a petition pending for the last more than five years.

The Bench observed an FIR in the matter was registered almost six years ago and only one witness had been examined till date. He was provided police personal for ensuring his safety as he expressed threat to his life.

Justice Manuja asserted deploying police personal for this purpose also had a reverse impact on the law and security conditions in general. “The shortage of police personnel in the field is a significant factor, compounded by delayed investigations and prolonged trials, all cumulatively contribute towards the law and order situation. Moreover, beyond their immediate impact, these circumstances erode the trust of ordinary citizens in the system.”

Justice Manuja added this loss of faith posed a serious and substantial threat to the citizens, including witnesses, compelling the State to provide them with security measures.

