Submit tax or lose permit, private bus operators of Punjab told

Chandigarh, March 28

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday directed the defaulting bus operators to submit tax at the earliest, failing which they could lose their permits and their vehicles won’t be included in the new time table.

Chairing a review meeting of the Transport Department here at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Bhullar directed the officials that special emphasis should be laid on increasing the income so that the PRTC, Punjab Roadways and Punbus could be brought to the top position.

He directed them to issue bus permits to the state’s unemployed youth on priority and that the process should be completed as per rules in a transparent manner.

Meanwhile, the Transport Minister also instructed the officials to thoroughly probe the matter of illegal extension in route permits. Asking the officials to ensure that the government and private buses stop inside the stands, he said strict departmental action would be initiated against the erring employees. —