Submitted list of 'Bandi Singhs' to Centre: SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 21

SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday asked Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat not to mislead Punjabis with statements that six of the nine ‘Bandi Singhs’ had been released and that there was no case was pendening.

He alleged that the Union minister had lied while stating that the Centre did not have any list of ‘Bandi Singhs’ except nine which had been referred to by him. “Shekhawat should know that a list of 22 detainees was submitted to the Prime Minister as well as the Home Minister. It is also a fact that SAD and the SGPC have been pursuing the case for their release. The minister’s statement has hurt the sentiments of Sikhs who are performing daily ‘ardas’ for the release of all Bandi Singhs.”

Sukhbir requested Shekhawat to clear the status on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s mercy petition as his death sentence was commuted by the Centre in 2019.

