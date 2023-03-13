Subsidy being provided for irrigation: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Chandigarh, March 12
Land and Water Conservation Department Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said financial and technical assistance was being provided for underground pipeline system and micro irrigation (drip & sprinkler) system to ensure the efficient use of available canal/groundwater for irrigation of fields in the state. The modern technologies save 20 per cent to 75 per cent water.
This was stated by Land and Water Conservation Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar yesterday during the Budget session while replying to a call attention notice brought by MLAs Kulwant Singh Pandori and Manjit Singh Bilaspur.
Nijjar said 90 per cent financial assistance on the actual cost of common projects of laying underground pipelines from fields and canals and 50 per cent subsidy on individual underground pipeline projects from tubewells (maximum Rs 22,000 per hectare) was being given. He said that during 2022-23, financial and technical assistance was being given to the projects of underground pipeline system for irrigation of 321 acres of farmers in Halka Mahal Kalan. — TNS
