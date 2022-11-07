Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 6

Dengue has started spreading its tentacles with over 222 cases being reported in Bathinda district so far as per the record of the Health Department.

More than 75 cases have been reported in the past one week. The cases were down as compared to last year until third week of October after which there was a rapid increase in dengue patients putting Health Department officials on toes.

Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon, Civil Surgeon, Bathinda, said, “There has been sudden increase in dengue cases recently but not at an alarming proportion. Health Department officials and fields staff is working tirelessly to ensure that the cases do not increase in the coming weeks. Dengue cases are less this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.”

A senior health functionary told The Tribune that their teams were regularly detecting and destroying larvae in the city.

#dengue