Sufficient power supply, farmers elated

Archit Watts
Muktsar, June 29
Paddy growers are elated this year as not only the prevailing weather is proving beneficial for them, but the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is also ensuring up to 12-hour free power supply for tubewells.
The state government had promised to give eight-hour free power supply daily for tubewells during the crop sowing season. However, the farmers here have claimed that they are getting the supply for 8-12 hours daily.
Up to 12-hour free supply for tubewells
- The government had promised to give eight-hour free power supply daily for tubewells during the crop sowing season
- The farmers, however, have claimed that they are getting power supply for 8-12 hours daily
- Some farmers have to even stop their tubewells, fearing excessive irrigation
Ranjit Singh, a farmer from Gurusar village here, said, “The electricity supply scenario is much better this season. We are getting 8-12 hour power supply daily for the tubewells. Some farmers have to even stop their tubewells fearing excessive irrigation. Further, there is regular canal water supply to the fields as per the schedule prepared by the department.”
Similarly, Raghbir Singh, a farmer from Gaggar village, said, “There is no problem of electricity supply in our village. There is hardly any power cut imposed on domestic consumers.”
Gurdeep Singh of Chhateana village said, “The government is doing a wonderful job. It has immensely helped the farmers by providing uninterrupted power supply for tubewells. The rain has also helped the farmers in irrigating the fields.”
A senior PSPCL official said, “We are facing acute shortage of staff, but still trying our best to provide uninterrupted power supply to all consumers. It is our priority to supply at least eight-hour power for tubewells daily. Sometimes, the rain accompanied by wind creates some troubles.”
