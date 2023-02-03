Sufi dance enthrals audience at YPS fete

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 2

Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, organised its annual fete and a cultural programme on Thursday as part of its Foundation day celebrations. The school is celebrating 75 years of its establishment.

Haripriya Kaur inaugurated the fete which consisted of game and food stalls along with other fun-filled activties. The celebrations continued along with a cultural extravaganza till the evening. Those who attended the programme included the YPS board of governors, AYOSA executives, guests, old students, staff, students and their parents.

Students of the school presented a rock music performance which was followed by a Sufi dance. The students also gave Giddha and Bhangra performances. The audience was enthralled by the performances of the students who were praised by all the attendees.

RS Sethi, an alumnus of the 1973 batch, presented commemorative coins to the school which were minted by the Government of Nepal in denominations of 100, 1000 and 2,500 Nepali Rupees to mark the 550th birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.