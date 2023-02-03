Sufi dance enthrals audience at YPS fete

Patiala, February 2
Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, organised its annual fete and a cultural programme on Thursday as part of its Foundation day celebrations. The school is celebrating 75 years of its establishment.
Haripriya Kaur inaugurated the fete which consisted of game and food stalls along with other fun-filled activties. The celebrations continued along with a cultural extravaganza till the evening. Those who attended the programme included the YPS board of governors, AYOSA executives, guests, old students, staff, students and their parents.
Students of the school presented a rock music performance which was followed by a Sufi dance. The students also gave Giddha and Bhangra performances. The audience was enthralled by the performances of the students who were praised by all the attendees.
RS Sethi, an alumnus of the 1973 batch, presented commemorative coins to the school which were minted by the Government of Nepal in denominations of 100, 1000 and 2,500 Nepali Rupees to mark the 550th birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...