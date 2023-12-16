Malerkotla fest: Sufi singers advocate communal harmony; remember Sahibzadas, Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan

Malerkotla, December 15
Sufi singers advocated for love, peace, tranquillity and global brotherhood through their performances on the second day of the Malerkotla Sufi Festival here on Friday.
Through “Subeya eh bachey nahin eh tere baap khare ney” — a performance on Sahibzadas Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh being walled alive by Mughal Governor of Sirhind in December 1705 — Sufi singers led by Kanwar Grewal called for communal harmony.
Ali Khan, Nazir, Arif Matoi and Akhtar Ali were among the Muslim Sufi singers who performed at the festival.
The speakers and singers, one after the other, reminded that Guru Gobind Singh had blessed then Malerkotla Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan and its residents with peace forever. Khan had opposed the decision of Mughal Governor of Sirhind, Wazir Khan, who had ordered to brick two Sahibzadas alive in walls. Gurdwara Haa Da Naara here stands high as the testimony of the an esteemed example of natural justice and communal harmony.
