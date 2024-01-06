Sugarcane farmers protest at Dhuri

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, January 5

To get Bhagwanpura Sugar Mill at Dhuri working again and to get a payment of Rs 14 crore pending since the last sugarcane season, farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ugrahan) today protested outside the mill.

The protesters were led by the union's Sangrur district president, Amrik Singh Gandhuan, and Malerkotla district general secretary Kewal Singh Bharri.

The outfit's Sangrur district general secretary, Darbara Singh Chhajla, said the main demand of the farmers is that the mill, which is not crushing sugarcane this season, be made operational again. Besides, a sum of Rs 14 crore from the previous season is yet to be paid by the mill management to the sugarcane growers. The farmers also demand that the mill management must issue them slips while purchasing crop.

Chhajla added the union's representatives held talks with the mill authorities, who assured them that they would address their problems at the earliest. Chhajla said in case the mill management did not fulfil the promise, they would resume/intensify their agitation.

