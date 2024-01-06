Suicide by minor rape victim: Add stringent sections to FIR: SC panel officer

Ropar, January 5
National Scheduled Caste Commission Research Officer A Bhattacharya today visited the house of the minor Dalit girl who died by suicide on December 31 after being allegedly raped by two youths at a village in the Nurpur Bedi area.
After interacting with relatives of the deceased, Bhattacharya directed the police to include in the FIR Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, so that the accused could be punished with imprisonment for life and fine.
He also asked Social Justice and Empowerment Officer Kamaljit Raju to make arrangements for the proper education of the 14-year-old brother of the deceased.
The minor girl and her brother were being taken care of by their maternal grandmother at their home after the death of their parents.
The 15-year-old Dalit victim was allegedly raped by two youths of Dhamana village on December 30. The suspects, identified as Harsh Rana and Dinesh Gujjar, were later arrested by the police.
After the rape, the girl consumed some poisonous substance and died at a private nursing home the next day. The police had registered a case under Sections 323, 341, 363, 366, 376-D and 306 of the IPC, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and various sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.
