Sukhbir Badal appears before court in police firing case

Faridkot, May 30
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appeared in a Faridkot court in the Kotkapura police firing case of October 2015. As the counsel representing former CM Parkash Singh Badal, one of the accused in the case, had intimated the court regarding his death, the public prosecutor on Tuesday submitted before the court of having no objection in abating the proceedings against the deceased.
Regarding the five applications of Sukhbir and former SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann, who had raised objections for deficiencies in the copies of challan and documents supplied to them by the prosecution, the public prosecutor today submitted the reply in the court.
Other than Sukhbir, all other accused had sought exemption from personal appearance in the court for today. The court has fixed the next hearing on June 14.
Former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal and then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini are among those nominated accused in the chargesheet in the case.
