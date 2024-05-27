Sukhbir Badal holds rallies for 2nd day in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, May 26

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal toured four Assembly seats of Gurdaspur constituency for the second successive day, giving an impetus to the campaign of party candidate Daljit Singh Cheema.

In almost all his rallies today, he took pot shots at CM Mann saying he was happy playing to the gallery with his one-liners instead of bringing about any development projects.

This is the first parliamentary poll after the BJP and SAD split. Ever since 1998 when Vinod Khanna of the BJP won with the help of the SAD, seven elections have been held. The BJP-SAD combine has won the seat on five occasions while the Congress has won it twice.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Daljit Singh Cheema #Gurdaspur #Sukhbir Badal