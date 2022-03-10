Sukhbir Badal jittery: LoP Harpal Singh Cheema

Jalandhar, March 9
AAP senior leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema termed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s demand for the ban on poll surveys as a sign of frustration. He said opinion and exit polls had predicted the AAP government in Punjab due to which Sukhbir could not control his disquiet even for a few hours and started questioning the media. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres
Will retain power: CM Channi
EVM row: 4 UP poll officials removed
Special observers for Varanasi, Meerut
UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll
Incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath faces tough challenge from Sama...