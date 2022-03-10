Sukhbir Badal jittery: LoP Harpal Singh Cheema

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

AAP senior leader and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema termed SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s demand for the ban on poll surveys as a sign of frustration. He said opinion and exit polls had predicted the AAP government in Punjab due to which Sukhbir could not control his disquiet even for a few hours and started questioning the media. —

#harpal cheema #sukhbir badal