Sukhbir Badal reaches out to 30 SGPC members

Muktsar, November 6
Amid the ongoing controversy over the election of new Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today met nearly 30 SGPC members (belonging to Malwa) at his residence in Badal village.
Notably, the SAD has again fielded the sitting SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami for the top post while suspended SAD leader-cum-former Sikh body chief Bibi Jagir Kaur has also decided to contest the poll.
“A majority of the SGPC members are supporting the party’s decision and candidature of Harjinder Singh Dhami. The presence of a large number of the SGPC members in today’s meeting has given a clear message to those playing into the hands of other parties,” said a SAD leader.
