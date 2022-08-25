Sukhbir Badal seeks sub-centres of Homi Bhabha hospital in Jalandhar and Amritsar

Chandigarh, August 24
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal today appealed to the PM for the establishment of 200-bed sub-centres of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, in Jalandhar and Amritsar.
In a statement, he said, “The 300-bed cancer hospital came into being after me and former CM Parkash Singh Badal visited the Tata Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in 2012. We persuaded the TMC Board to establish its first cancer facility outside Mumbai in New Chandigarh and even got the project cleared from the Centre and got its foundation stone laid in 2013. The SAD government allotted 50 acres for the institute, which is part of the Medicity project initiated by it to provide world-class treatment to the people of Punjab.”
