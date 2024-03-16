Sukhbir Badal serves legal notice on Punjab CM over Sukhvilas claim

Chandigarh, March 15
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today served a legal notice on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to apologise to him for levelling false and malicious allegations over Rs 108 crore tax exemptions extended to Sukhvilas resort.
Asserting that he would not let Mann shoot and scoot, the SAD president said, “Now, the Chief Minister will be held accountable for every utterance made by him. He will have to substantiate each and every allegation made by him or be ready to go behind bars”.
Making it clear that he would file a criminal defamation suit against the Chief Minister if he did not apologise for his utterances within seven days. Badal said, “The Chief Minister is already evading the appearance in the Sri Muktsar Sahib court for defaming me, my family and SAD during an event organised in Ludhiana.”
