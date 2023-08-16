Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Chandigarh, August 16
India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday with enthusiasm and fervour. People from all walks of life could be seen rejoicing on the historic day.
On the evening of the Independence Day, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal took to X to share a video of a young Sikh soldier.
In the video, the soldier can be seen returning home after long. His ecstatic family had laid a red carpet to welcome him. He then marches over the red carpet towards his house. The floor at the entrance of his house reads, “Welcome back to home”, with two guns drawn next to it.
The soldier then bows down and touches the feet of an elderly woman and hugs others. He then salutes a family member before hugging him and is fed sweets by others.
Punjabis like this young boy have always been on the forefront in the service of the nation and made their families and country proud.— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) August 15, 2023
On the occasion of #IndependenceDay, I salute their courage, valour and selfless service for the nation. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uZ7oQh9nY0
Posting the video, Badal wrote, “Punjabis like this young boy have always been on the forefront in the service of the nation and made their families and country proud. On the occasion of #IndependenceDay, I salute their courage, valour and selfless service for the nation.”
The tweet, which has been viewed more than 8,000 times, saw people commenting to appreciate the soldiers and their sacrifices for the country.
