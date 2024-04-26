Sukhbir Badal blames Punjab Govt for tardy wheat lifting

Muktsar, April 25
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today visited grain markets at Mahuana village and Malout town in Muktsar district and blamed the state government for the tardy wheat lifting, resulting in problems for farmers and commission agents.
He claimed that after denying compensation to farmers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was now rubbing salt on their wounds by not lifting their produce.
Sukhbir interacted with some farmers and assured them that if the situation did not improve in the next few days, the SAD would hold protests.
He said, “It is shocking that farmers are suffering in the grain markets, but the Chief Minister is visiting Assam and Gujarat. Last year, too, when our state was hit by floods, the Chief Minister chose to run away to facilitate AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s visits to other states. The farmers are already suffering due to the non-payment of compensation for damage to wheat due to hailstorms. Now, they have brought their produce to the grain markets and are facing difficulties in its procurement.”
Sukhbir further reminded the Chief Minister of his promise to ensure advance relief of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers. He further urged the farmers to teach a lesson to AAP in the Lok Sabha elections.
