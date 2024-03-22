Sukhbir demands judicial probe

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 21

Demanding a judicial probe into the Sangrur hooch tragedy, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday alleged that the incident showed the bad law and order situation in the state, even in the Chief Minister’s home district. Sukhbir was addressing a gathering during the Moga and Dharamkot leg of his ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’.

Badal said, “This is what happens when governance takes a fall and you allow your legislators to collude with illegal liquor and drug traffickers. I have been stating repeatedly that AAP legislators are sheltering drug traffickers and even taking monthlies from them. The latest hooch tragedy reveals how deep the rot has set in.”

Rejecting the SDM-level probe into the tragedy, Badal said, “Such a junior officer cannot identify the kingpins involved in this illegal trade or indict politicians sheltering them. A judicial probe should be ordered into the entire incident. A murder case should be registered against the perpetrators of this tragedy as well as politicians patronising them.”

