Sukhbir Badal faces farmers’ ire at Bathinda village

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 16

Farmers today staged a protest and showed black flags to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal at Mehma Sarja village in Bathinda district on Thursday.

SAD has organised an election public meeting today at the focal point of Mehma Sarja village, which was to be addressed by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

As soon as it became known that Sukhbir was coming to the village, a large number of farmers gathered under the leadership of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur.

When Sukhbir arrived, the farmers stopped his vehicle. Sukhbir Badal lowered the window pane of his vehicle and asked the farmers the reason for the protest. They said that they wanted to ask him some questions. Sukhbir said that they should turn off the cameras of their mobile phones and ask questions but the farmers didn’t agree. On this, he went on his way.

General secretary of BKU Ekta Sidhupur, Gurdeep Singh, said Sukhbir did not have any answers, so he ran away.

